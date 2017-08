ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಜಯಲಲಿತಾ 'ಸೀಕ್ರೆಟ್ ಪುತ್ರಿ' ನೀಡಿದ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ಏನು?

Bangalore

ಒನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

English summary

A Woman from Bengaluru, claims that she is the daughter of Tamilnadu's former Chief Minister Jayalalitha. While talking to a daily of Karnataka, she said that she is revealing the secret now.