ಐಟಿ ದಾಳಿ: ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಮುಖಂಡರ ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಕ್ಕ ಒಟ್ಟು ನಗದೆಷ್ಟು?

Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2017, 8:29 [IST]

English summary

After 5 days of IT ride in Minister Ramesh Jarakiholi and lakshmi Hebbalkar's house, officers found Rs. 165.06 crore cash, other 40 lakh cash and 12.8Kg Gold. It is untellble amount