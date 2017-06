ಯೋಗದಿನದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಿಂದೆದ್ದ ಉದ್ಯಾನ ನಗರಿ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

State President Shri @BSYBJP participated in the mass yoga demonstration at State BJP office Bengaluru. #YogaDay2017 pic.twitter.com/hfhKSABieU

English summary

Many people in Bengaluru performed Yoga in the morning during international Yoga day on 21st June. Gandhian Anna Hazare, union minister Anant Kumar, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa also performed Yoga today.