ಏರ್ ಪೋರ್ಟ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದಿರಾ ಕ್ಯಾಂಟೀನ್: ಸಿಎಂಗೆ ಪ್ರತಾಪ್ ಸಿಂಹ ಮನವಿ!

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

If you can request such a canteen for poor cab drivers, it is fine.

On a serious note, @CMofKarnataka Sir, we need one Indira Canteen at Kempegowda Airport. Food is unaffordable for economy class travellers.

English summary

Member of parliament for Mysuru-Kodagu constituency Pratap Simha's tweet to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah becomes a matter of controversy now. In his tweet he quoted, "we need one Indira Canteen at Kempegowda international Airport. Food is unaffordable for economy class travellers"