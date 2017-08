"ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರದ ಧ್ವಜಕ್ಕೆ ಜೈಕಾರ ಹಾಕುವವರು ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಕ್ಕೇ ಹೋಗಲಿ!"

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

If Lakshmi Hebbalkar wants to merge Belagavi with Maharshtra, then why she should be in karnataka? She can go to Maharashtra only, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike chief M Narayana Gowda told to media. He has reacted to media on the words of chief of Karnataka Congress women wing Lakshmi Hebbalkar, who had created a controversy by saying, if Belagavi is merged with Maharashtra she will celebrate the victory by holding Maharashtra flag.