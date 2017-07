ಚಾಮರಾಜಪೇಟೇಲಿ ಜೆಡಿಎಸ್ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಸೋಲು ಗ್ಯಾರಂಟಿ: ಜಮೀರ್

Bangalore

ಒನ್ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

English summary

JDS rebel leader and MLA Zameer Ahmed challenged party's supremo Devegowda to win Chamarajanagar constituency in next assembly election. He said, any JDS candidate in the constituency not only loose the vote but also loose the deposit also. He also stated that, if JDS wins here, he behead himself.