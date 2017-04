ಶಶಿಕಲಾರನ್ನು ಜೈಲಿನಿಂದ ಹೊರತರಬಲ್ಲೆ : ಡೀಲರ್

ಎಐಎಡಿಎಂಕೆ ಪಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ ಎರಡು ಹಸಿರೆಲೆ ಇರುವ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಚಿಹ್ನೆಯನ್ನು ಕೊಡಿಸುವ ಡೀಲ್ ಒಪ್ಪಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದ ಸುಕೇಶ್, ಶಶಿಕಲಾರನ್ನು ಜೈಲಿನಿಂದ ಹೊರ ತರಬಲ್ಲೇ ಎಂದು ಡೀಲ್ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ್ದ

Story first published: Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 12:18 [IST]

English summary

He has been in and out of jail several times, but that never deterred him. Addicted to a good life-style and a life of conning people, Sukesh Chandrasekhar was a son who was disowned by his parents. His father who worked at a bank disowned him after realising that his son was a repeat offender.