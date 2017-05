ದೇವೇಗೌಡರನ್ನು ಹಾಡಿ ಹೊಗಳಿದ ಸದಾನಂದ ಗೌಡ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Monday, May 29, 2017

Government of India Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda said that, He is a great fan of former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda. He was talking to the mass in a function at Ravindra Kshtra of Bengaluru on May 29th, 2017.