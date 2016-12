ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಆತಿಥ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ 14ನೇ ಪ್ರವಾಸಿ ಭಾರತೀಯ ದಿವಸ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

English summary

Register online for participating in the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention to be held in Bengaluru from January 7 to 9, 2017. Registrations Close on 31 December, 2016. This day is celebrated to mark the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa on 9 January 1915.