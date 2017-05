ಹೆಬ್ಬಾಳ್ ಫ್ಲೈಓವರ್ ಬಳಿ ಸಿಲುಕಿಕೊಂಡರೆ ಗೋವಿಂದ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Sunday, May 21, 2017, 13:06 [IST]

English summary

Hebbal flyover has become hell for vehible riders. Due to unscientific planning everyday, anytime you can see traffic jam at Esteem Mall junction. Flyover from airport to Hebbal has worsened the situation. Vehicle riders also don't follow traffic rule. So, How to ease traffic at Hebbal Flyover? Bengaluru Traffic Police have to come out with a proper plan.