ಕಾರು ಕಳವಿನ ಕೇಸಿನ ಬೆನ್ನಟ್ಟಿದರೆ ಸಿಕ್ಕಿದ್ದು ಇಂಡೋ-ಪಾಕ್ ಪ್ರೇಮ ಕಥೆ

Friday, May 26, 2017, 15:12 [IST]

English summary

The police had no intelligence or even a clue about the Pakistanis residing in Bengaluru. The cops were in fact investigating a car theft case. The three Pakistani nationals who were arrested have been identified by the police as Sameera, Kashif Shamshudin and Kiran Gulam Ali. The Indian citizen is Mohammed Shihab, a resident of Kerala.