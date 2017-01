ಪೆಟ್ರೋಲ್ ಬಂಕಲ್ಲಿ ಗ್ರಾಹಕರ ಜೇಬಿಗೆ ಕತ್ತರಿ, ವಂಚನೆಗೆ ನಾನಾ ದಾರಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2017, 9:58 [IST]

English summary

With the number of vehicles plying on the road increasing every year, fuel prices are skyrocketing. Many petrol bunk owners are cheating customers and pocketing the money. How petrol pumps cheat your money. Here's how customers are being hoodwinked at petrol bunks.