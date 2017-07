ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ಹಿಂದಿ ಬೋರ್ಡ್ ಗೆ ಮತ್ತೆ ಬಿತ್ತು ಮಸಿ!

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

BMRCL, Namma Metro Gets Notice About Hindi Imposition On Train | Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike in Bengaluru has blackened Hindi signboards in Deppanjali Nagar, Indira Nagar and Yashwantpur Namma Metro stations. This is the result of Namma metro Kannada Beda online campaign.