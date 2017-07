8 ವರ್ಷದ ಸೈಯದಾ ನಬೀಹಾಳ ಪ್ರಾಣ ಉಳಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ನಿಮ್ಮ ನೆರವು ಬೇಕಿದೆ...

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, June 23, 2017, 18:57 [IST]

Syeda Nabiha, only 8 years old, hails from a very remote village in Karnataka, has been going through the most perilous phase of her life. Due to the lack of corpuscles in her body. Finally, the doctors have suggested for a Bone Marrow Transplant as a curative treatment. The surgery is to be expected about Rs 30 lakhs which is beyond his family’s means. So, please help her.