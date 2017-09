ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು: ಧಾರಾಕಾರ ಮಳೆಗೆ 4 ಬಲಿ; ಶಾಲಾ ಕಟ್ಟಡ ಕುಸಿತ

Bangalore

Chethan

Bengaluru: Three people died after a tree fell on a car on Dispensary Road following heavy rains in the city pic.twitter.com/mbA5B7vW2K

The heavy rain in Bengaluru on September 8th, 2017, claims 4 lives. 3 persons were killed when a tree fell on a car near Minerva Circle. Near Shivananda Circle, a youth has disappeared in after falling into a drainage.