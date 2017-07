ಅವರು ಹಿಟ್ ಅಂಡ್ ರನ್ ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ: ಶಾಸಕ ಬಾಲಕೃಷ್ಣ

Bangalore

Srinivasa Mata

Story first published: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 12:11 [IST]

English summary

JDS rebel MLA H C Balakrishna hits back at party chief H D Kumaraswamy for his remarks on rebel legislators for voicing dissent against high command. In an Interview to Oneindia, Magadi MLA says, HDK is a hit and run man, in suitcase politics, case!