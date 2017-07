'ಗೌಡರು ಪ್ರಧಾನಿಯಾಗಲು ಜ್ಯೋತಿಷಿ ಸಲಹೆಯಂತೆ ಎಚ್ ಡಿಕೆ ಎರಡನೇ ಮದುವೆ'

Bangalore

ಒನ್ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

HD Kumara Swamy got second marriage according to astrologer advice. Prediction by astrologer, If he gets baby girl, HD Devegowda will become PM, said by Magadi MLA H.C.Balakrishna.