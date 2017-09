ಗ್ರಾಮೀಣ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕ್ ಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರಿಗೆ ಆದ್ಯತೆ: ಜೇಟ್ಲಿಗೆ ಎಚ್ ಡಿಕೆ ಪತ್ರ

Bangalore

Chethan

English summary

Former Chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy has written a letter to Central Minster for finance, Arun Jaitly, to solve the problem arised by Institute of Banking Personel selection's (IBPS) new rule which restricts cadidates to write banking exams in their local languages and mandate them to write the exam only in Hindi or English.