ಗೌರಿ ಹತ್ಯೆ : ನಕ್ಸಲರ ಈಮೇಲ್ - ಪತ್ರಗಳ ಬೆನ್ನು ಹತ್ತಿದ ಪೊಲೀಸ್

Bangalore

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The probe into the Gauri Lankesh murder case will also focus on the hate letters she received from some naxalites. It was claimed that she had received some hate letters from naxals who were unhappy with her. Family members have said that she was getting hate mails and hate letters