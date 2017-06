ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯರನ್ನು ದುಶ್ಯಾಸನನಿಗೆ ಹೋಲಿಸಿದ ವಿಶ್ವನಾಥ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, June 23, 2017, 13:45 [IST]

English summary

Former Mysuru MP H.Vishwanath compares Siddaramaih with Dushyasana in his press meet held at Press Club of Bengaluru on June 23. He has given his formal resignation letter to congress today. He also read his resignation letter in the press meet.