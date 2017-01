ಎಲ್ಲೆಲ್ಲೂ ವಿಜೃಂಭಣೆಯ ವೈಕುಂಠ ಏಕಾದಶಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Vaikuntha Ekadashi is celebrated in many of the temples of Lord Vishnu and his avtars in Bangalore, including infamous ISKON, Kote Prasanna Venkata Ramana Devasthanam, attuguppe Lakshmi Narasimha swamy temple etc. People were gathered in ques outside the temple in week hours of Sunday to have darshana.