ಕನ್ಹಯ್ಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪುತ್ರ ವಾತ್ಸಲ್ಯ ಹೊಂದಿದ್ದ ಗೌರಿ ಲಂಕೇಶ್

Gowri Lankesh had accepted Kanaiah Kumar as her son says close aid of her. Gowri Lankesh who shot dead on 7th September 2017, had expressed her concern about Kanaiah's safety while chatting with Veteran Journalist Sugatha Srinivas on August 9, 2017 after Kanaiah Kumar was attacked at Indore on the same day.