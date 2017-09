"ಗೌರಿ ಲಂಕೇಶ್ ನಮ್ಮಮ್ಮ, ಅವರು ನನ್ನ ಹೃದಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಜೀವಂತವಾಗಿರುತ್ತಾರೆ"

Bangalore



Deeply shocked and saddened at the cowardly murder of #GauriLakesh ! She was like a mother to me. She will always be alive in my heart. pic.twitter.com/6x4u5UaXqt



"Deeply shocked and saddened at the cowardly murder of Gauri Lakesh! She was like a mother to me. She will always be alive in my heart," JNU research cholar Kanhaiya Kumar tweeted. Other student leaders line Jignesh Mevani, Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid also condemned the murder.