ಕಲಾರ್ಣವ ಸಂಗೀತ ಹಬ್ಬದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಜಯ್ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್, ರಘು ದೀಕ್ಷಿತ್

English summary

Gokulam takes pride in presenting ‘Kalaarnava - 2017’ on the 4th of June, Sunday at Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering Auditorium, Bengaluru. Gokulam is a humble school of music, led by senior flautist Vidwan H S Venugopal, dedicated to sharing and propagating classical music.Guest of Honour: Vijay Vijay Prakash, Raghu Dixit & Mohan Alva.