GOIStopHindiImposition: 'ಹಿಂದಿ ದಿವಸ'ದಂದು ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಿಗರ ಆಕ್ರೋಶ

We're not paying our taxes to promote Hindi & sideline our langs. Stop this linguistic apartheid. Promote our langs #GOIStopHindiImposition

The forceful homogenization of diverse Indians in to one Hindi speaking community, is against our linguistic rights #GOIStopHindiImposition pic.twitter.com/g0sIHlvetA

Is there one valid reason for why GOI run offices in non Hindi states have to celebrate Hindi Pakwadas? #GOIStopHindiImposition

Hindi Divas should be stopped and Indian Languages Day should be celebrated in all GoI offices across all states. #GOIStopHindiImposition

Hindi is given a free hand in all services all over India V Kannadigas won't get services in Kannada in our own land #GOIStopHindiImposition

English summary

Hindi Divas is celebrated on 14 September because on this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India had adopted Hindi written in Devanagari script as the official language of the Republic of India. But many Kannadigas in twitter are protesting against imposition of Hindi language on regional linguistic community.