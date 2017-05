5 ದಿನ ಅದೃಶ್ಯರಾಗುವ 'ಮಾಲಿನಿ'ಯರಿಗೆ ಸಿಹಿಸುದ್ದಿ!

ಋತುಸ್ರಾವದ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಸ್ಯಾನಿಟರಿ ನ್ಯಾಪ್ಕಿನ್ ಗಳನ್ನು ಕೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗದ ಬಡ ಹೆಣ್ಣು ಮಕ್ಕಳಿಗಾಗಿ ಆನ್ ಲೈನ್ ಅಭಿಯಾನವೊಂದನ್ನು ಆರಂಭಿಸಿ, ಇದೀಗ ಸ್ಯಾಪ್ಕಿನ್ಸ್ ಅನ್ನು ಪರಿಚಯಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ!

Don’t let period be the reason for her dreams to just be dreams. #GiveHer5 to change them into reality https://t.co/isJVtNm7uJ

That's all it costs us to help a girl in India with menstrual protection for a year. Visit https://t.co/HvFLbbetY0 to donate NOW!. #GiveHer5 https://t.co/thDw1B86Cw

Give her 12 hour, reusable Saafkins so she can go to school even during her period. For the price of a coffee. #GiveHer5 . pic.twitter.com/KjTkDkRWFQ

Thursday, May 4, 2017, 16:03 [IST]

Did you know that 80 percent of India's girls cannot afford sanitary protection? 1 in 5 adolescent girl students drop out of school due to inaccessibility of menstrual protection? A group of NGOs in India are trying to change the trend. With as little as Rs 12 per month, one girl can have access to safe, hygienic, sanitised menstrual protection. #GiveHer5 is creating waves on social media with celebrities, businessmen, common citizens alike contributing to keeping our girl children in schools.