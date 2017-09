ಸಾವಿನ ನಂತರವೂ ಮಾನವೀಯತೆ: ಗೌರಿ ಲಂಕೇಶ್ ನೇತ್ರದಾನ

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

As Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh's(55) wish, her family members donated her eyes to Minto Hospital in Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru. The writer, journalist and a social activist shot dead in her residence in Rajarajwshari Nagar, Bengaluru on Sep 5th.