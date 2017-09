ಗೌರಿ ಲಂಕೇಶ್ ಹತ್ಯೆ : ಸಿಸಿಟಿವಿ ದೃಶ್ಯಗಳು ಪೊಲೀಸರ ವಶಕ್ಕೆ

Bangalore

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

English summary

The Bengaluru police have secured the footage of the CCTV from the residence of senior journalist, Gauri Lankesh who was murdered on Tuesday. The police are analysing the footage which is said have the images of the bike borne assailants who shot her dead.