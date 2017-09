ಗೌರಿ ಲಂಕೇಶ್ ಹತ್ಯೆ ಪ್ರಕರಣ: ರೌಡಿ ಶೀಟರ್ ಕುಣಿಗಲ್ ಗಿರಿ ವಿಚಾರಣೆ

Bangalore

More than a week after the cold-blooded murder of senior journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh at her residence, the Bengaluru police appear to have made a breakthrough. The Special Investigation Team are set to grill rowdy sheeter Kunigal Giri and his six associates for their alleged role in the case.