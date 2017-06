ಮಾಜಿ ಮಂತ್ರಿ ಗಾಲಿ ಜನಾರ್ದನ ರೆಡ್ಡಿಯ ಎರಡು ಕನಸು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 13:07 [IST]

“My dream is to make B S Yeddyurappa the chief minister again and to see Narendra Modi as prime minister in 2019. I will travel around the state to strengthen the party. I will not contest in upcoming assembly election' said former BJP minister Gali Janardhana Reddy.