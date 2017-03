ಕೊರಿಯಾ ಸರ್ವಾಧಿಕಾರಿಯ ಕ್ಷಿಪಣಿ ಉಡಾವಣೆಗೆ ಬೆಚ್ಚಿಬಿದ್ದ ವಿಶ್ವ

ಜಪಾನ್ ನ ಈಶಾನ್ಯ ಕರಾವಳಿಯತ್ತ ಉತ್ತರ ಕೊರಿಯಾದ ವಿಲಕ್ಷಣ ಸರ್ವಾಧಿಕಾರಿ ಕಿಮ್ ಜಾಂಗ್ ಉನ್ 4 ಖಂಡಾಂತರ ಕ್ಷಿಪಣಿಗಳನ್ನು ಉಡಾಯಿಸಿ ಅಟ್ಟಹಾಸ ಮೆರೆದಿದ್ದಾನೆ.

English summary

North Korea has fired four ballistic missiles of which three landed in the Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe said. The firing comes as South Korea and United States are holding their annual military exercise, known as the Foal Eagle. Both countries say that the exercise is defensive in nature. Pyongyang however sees this exercise as a preparation for invasion.