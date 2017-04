ಮಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ ಆರೋಪದಿಂದ ಪ್ಯಾಸ್ಕಲ್ ಮುಕ್ತ

ಮಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಅತ್ಯಾಚಾರ ಎಸಗಿದ ಆರೋಪದ ಮೇಲೆ ಬಂಧನಕ್ಕೊಳಗಾಗಿ ಜಾಮೀನು ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದ ಫ್ರೆಂಚ್ ರಾಯಭಾರಿ ಕಚೇರಿಯ ಮಾಜಿ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ ಪ್ಯಾಸ್ಕಲ್ ಅವರು ಆರೋಪ ಮುಕ್ತರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

English summary

A Bengaluru court on Wednesday acquitted former French diplomat Pascal Mazurier in a rape case. Mazurier who was the deputy head of chancery at the French consulate was accused by his wife of raping their three-year-old daughter in 2012. Mazurier who put up a long legal battle said, that his wife was a 'criminal' for 'framing' him.