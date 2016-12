ಮಹಿಳೆಗೆ ಎಚ್ಐವಿ ರಕ್ತ ನೀಡಿದ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಎಫ್ಐಆರ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 13:24 [IST]

Bengaluru police filed FIR against 14 staff members of a reputed hospital in the city for allegedly infecting a woman with HIV. Private hospital staff including Chief Administrative officer was booked following a court directive. All 14 members have been booked under IPC sections 120 B, 320, 324, 336 and 338.