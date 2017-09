ವಿಕ್ಟೋರಿಯಾ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ಕೊನೆಗೂ ಭೇಟಿ ನೀಡಿದ ಮೇಯರ್

Bangalore

Chethan

English summary

Mayor Padmanvathi finally pays her visit to victoria hospital and expressed her condolence to the kins of three dead in Minerva tragedy of Bengaluru on Friday (Sept. 8) night. On friday night when Bengaluru was affected by heavy rain, a tree had collapsed over a car and claimed three lives who were inside the car, near minerva circle.