ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಅವರ ಮೊದಲ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಗಳನ್ನು ಓದಿ

Bangalore

ನ್ಯೂಸ್ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

Today, I am launching my personal twitter account. Invite all of you to connect with me via @siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/vutqBVRQpm

English summary

Chief Minister of Karnataka launches his personal twitter @Siddaramaiah account to stay personally connected with every one, to share views, opinions and to learn from each other. Welcome to the town, sir.