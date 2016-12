ನಕಲಿ ವಾಚ್ ದಂಧೆ: 1.8 ಕೋಟಿ ಮೌಲ್ಯದ ಮಾಲು ವಶ, ಮೂವರ ಸೆರೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Friday, December 23, 2016, 18:47 [IST]

English summary

Fake Watch racket: 1.8 crore valuable 541 clocks Seized and three arrested in chikkapet in bengaluru. RADO, HUBLOT, TISSOT, TAGHUAR, CALVIN KLEIN LONGINES, OMEGA, CHRISTIAN DIOR & FOSSIL are faked to sell the people.