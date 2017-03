ಕೈಗೆ ಕೈಕೊಟ್ಟು ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ ಜೈ ಎಂದ ಮಾಜಿ ಸಂಸದ ಜಯಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಹೆಗ್ಡೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Congress leader & former Minister Sh. Jayprakash Hegde & Ex.MLA Ratan Singh joined BJP today in my presence. pic.twitter.com/cX7TyqGm1r

English summary

Ex MP Jayaprakash hegde and Hospet ex mla Rathan Singh joins BJP in Malleshwaram BJP office Bengaluru On March 08.