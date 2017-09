ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ತುರ್ತುಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ: ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಂಗಳೂರು ಚಲೋದ್ದೇ ಸದ್ದು!

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

On #TeachersDay Karnataka Congress pays tribute to their Guru #IndiraGandhi by imposing emergency like situation. #EmergencyInKarnataka

PFI is a Terrorist organisation & Karnataka congress is trying to save it. Shame on the congress govt. #EmergencyInKarnataka

@BJP4Karnataka has embarked on peaceful #MangaluruChalo . Only CONgress has plans to create communal disturbance. #EmergencyInKarnataka https://t.co/L4Iu4vLD8s

Police behaving irresponsibly as per the directions of @siddaramaiah .Stopping our peaceful protest.Undemocratic Govt #EmergencyInKarnataka

Mangaluru chalo is trending in twitter today also. After arrest of few BJP leaders and activists #EmergencyInKarnataka hastag is trending. Many leaders tweeted against Karnataka government's behaviour.