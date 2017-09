ಒಳಗೆ ಸೇರಿದರೆ ಗುಂಡು ಯುವತಿ ಆಗುವಳು ಗಂಡು

Bangalore

Ramesh B

Drunk foreign woman creates ruckus in #BTMLayout . The woman in an inebriated condition danced on the road, causing nuisance to residents. pic.twitter.com/fUKzEwUL8D

Drunk foreign woman creates ruckus in BTM Layout, Bengaluru on September 10 night. The woman in an inebriated condition danced on the road, causing nuisance to residents.