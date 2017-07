ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾವಿನ ಕಹಳೆ ಊದಿದ ಡೆಂಗ್ಯೂ: ಮುಂಜಾಗ್ರತೆ ಏನು?

Bangalore

Srinivasa Mata

Story first published: Friday, July 7, 2017, 17:26 [IST]

English summary

With Karnataka leading the tally in being one of the most affected states in terms of dengue and chikungunya diseases, there is a greater need to create awareness on prevention of these vector borne diseases. Hence, the Bengaluru-based AIMS Institute of Higher Education conducted a unique walkathon wherein they went door-to-door to tell people as to what can they do to prevent these deadly diseases.