ಶಿವರಾಮ ಕಾರಂತ ಬಡಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಡಿನೋಟಿಫೈ, ಬಿಎಸ್ವೈ ಮೇಲೆ ಎಸಿಬಿಗೆ ದೂರು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

A compliant has been filed against BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa in Anti Corruption bureau (ACB) by Janasamanyara Vedike. Jana Samparaka Vedike President Ayyappadore alleged that BSY is involved in D-notification of 257 acres of land in Shivarama Karantha lay out, which costs 200 crores loss to BDA.