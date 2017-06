ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗರ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ಉದ್ಘಾಟನೆಗೆ ಕ್ಷಣಗಣನೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, June 17, 2017, 9:51 [IST]

English summary

The most awaited Bengaluru, Namma metro will be inaugurated by president of India, Pranab Mukherjee in Vidhan Soudha, Bengaluru, today(June 17th) at 6 pm. Chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah, Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala, Union minister Venkaiah Naidu will be presented in the programme.