ಪಾಕಿಗಳ ಬಂಧನದ ತನಿಖೆಗೆ ಕತಾರ್ ಗೆ ಹೊಂಟರು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಪೊಲೀಸರು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 14:02 [IST]

English summary

A team of the Bengaluru city police is likely to visit Qatar as part of its probe into the arrest of three Pakistani nationals. While the Pakistani nationals have claimed that marriage and love were the reason for them to settle in India, their motive is still suspect and a team is likely to visit Qatar where the four worked earlier.