ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಿದ ಮೀರಾ: ದೇವೇಗೌಡ, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನಾಯಕರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಚರ್ಚೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, July 1, 2017, 14:49 [IST]

English summary

The Congress party nominee for the President election 2017 in India, Ms. Meera Kumar visited Bengaluru on July 1st, 2017. After her arrival she met JDS supremo H.D. Devegowda at his residence, later she went to Congress office and there she discussed with senior congress leader.