ಬಿಎಸ್ ವೈ ಮೌನವಾಗಿದ್ದಕ್ಕೆ ಹೈಕಮಾಂಡ್ ಗೆ ದೂರು ಕೊಡ್ತಾರಂತೆ!

Bangalore

Chethan

English summary

A group Karnataka BJP members has decided to give a complaint to BJP National President Amit Shah during his visit to Bengaluru on August 12, 2017. The complaint is against former Chief Minister and State BJP President B.S. Yeddyurappa for being silent on remarks against the BJP and Central Government while Income tax raid on State Power Minister DK Shivakumar recently.