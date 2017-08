ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 18ಕ್ಕೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಳಿಂಗ ಸರ್ಪದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚಿತ್ರ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ

Bangalore

Srinivasa Mata

English summary

5th year anniversary celebration of Kalinga Centre for Rainforest Ecology (KCRE) and Kalinga Foundation by screening the latest wildlife documentary on the ecology of king cobras, 'COBRA KING'. The event is scheduled for the 18th of August 2017, 5:30-7:00pm, at Xavier's Hall, St.Joseph's College(Autonomous), Langford Road, Bengaluru.