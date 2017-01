ಜ.21, 22ರಂದು ಬೆಂಗ್ಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಕರಾವಳಿಗರ ನಮ್ಮೂರ ಹಬ್ಬ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Friday, January 20, 2017

'Namoora Habba-2017,' a festival of coastal Karnataka's culture, folk arts, traditions, sports and lifestyle, will be held under the banner of Abhinandana Samskruthika Trust at Chandra Gupta Maurya Stadium, Jayanagar 5th block, Bengaluru, on January 21 and 22.