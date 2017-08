ನನ್ನ ಮಗನ ಈ ಸ್ಥಿತಿಗೆ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನಾಯಕರೇ ಕಾರಣ: ಡಿಕೆಶಿ ತಾಯಿ ಆರೋಪ

Bangalore

Karnataka's Power minister DK Shivakumar's mothe Gowramma lashed against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders. She alleged Siddaramaiah and other senior Congress leaders were known about the IT raids on DK Shivakumar's home recently. She also alleged that, all leaders were remained mum and never tried to stop IT raids.