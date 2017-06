ಒಂದೇ ವೇದಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಮತ್ತು ಹಿಂದೂಸ್ಥಾನಿ ಸಂಗೀತ ಆಲಿಸಿ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thursday, June 1, 2017

Sunaada Art Foundation and Pandit Dr. Nagaraj Rao Havaldar present - A day long concert of Indian Classical Music(Carnatic and Hindustani) at Our School, Banashankari 2nd stage, Bengaluru on June 3, 2017.