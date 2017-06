ಸಮನ್ವಿತಾ- ಚಿತ್ರಹಾರ್- ಅವಿಸ್ಮರಣೀಯ ಗೀತೆಗಳ ಪ್ರಸ್ತುತಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

“Chitrahaar-2” is a Bollywood musical evening showcasing blockbuster hit songs of 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. This evening is in aid of Sri Ramachandra Grameena Vidya Vikasa Trust, which provides free education to children from below poverty line and under-privileged backgrounds. The event is on 17th June 2017 at Chowdaiah Memorial Hall, Bengaluru.